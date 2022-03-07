(Bloomberg) -- The shock of surging oil prices cascaded through financial markets Monday as investors sought to price in the impact of a potentially prolonged period of higher global energy costs.

Strategies are getting rewritten as traders consider what happens if crude rise toward $150 a barrel or stays at current prices as the war in Ukraine worsens. The prospect of stagflation is sending stocks into a tailspin, while tempering a haven trade in Treasuries.

“The world economy can manage to withstand oil prices around $120 per barrel, but if they rise to $150 to $160, there will be a recession and investors will have to change their scenarios that the global economic recovery will continue,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.

The prospect of U.S.-led sanctions on Russian energy exports has propelled commodity prices and fanned fears of a stagflation scenario, where spiraling costs coincide with a growth downturn.

“The signals are pretty clear about rapidly rising risks of a recessionary outcome globally,” said Homin Lee, Asia macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “The consensus is shifting from a hard war that’s ending quickly to more protracted conflict. Bonds rallying, commodities strengthening and equity markets taking hits. This is basically an expression of recession fear.”

Concerns of faster inflation rattled equities, with Asia’s regional benchmark poised to enter a bear market. The Topix slid as much as 3.5%, the biggest decline in almost two years, with electronics companies and automakers the biggest drags.

“Elevated oil prices may pose a threat to firms’ margins and consumer spending outlook, at a time where the Fed will face greater pressure of having to overcorrect with quicker and larger rate hikes in light of inflationary pressure,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG Asia Pte. in Singapore.

Bonds

The surge in oil is complicating the picture for U.S. bond traders, who must decide if haven bids fueled by the war in Ukraine outweigh the impact of accelerating inflation. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has signaled it will raise rates from this month.

The benchmark Treasury 10-year yield dropped as much as six basis points to 1.67%, but that’s only the lowest since January and remains well above the level of 1.13% reached in August. U.S. 10-year break-even rates meanwhile climbed one basis point to 2.70%, well above the five-year average of 1.93%. A gauge of swings in U.S. Treasuries is at the highest level in almost two years.

“These commodity shocks and their impact on growth add to concerns the Fed’s path is too hawkish,” said Chris Rands, co-portfolio manager of the Yarra Australian Bond fund. “That’s why Treasury yield curves are flattening and are likely to go on flattening as the Fed pushes ahead with plans to raise interest rates.”

Currencies

In foreign exchange, the euro and Sweden’s krona slumped due to their proximity to Russia, while commodity currencies such as the Aussie and kiwi rallied.

The euro weakened for a sixth day, losing as much as 1% to $1.0822, the lowest since May 2020. The common currency also slipped below parity with the Swiss franc for the first time since 2015. Poland’s zloty slid to a record against euro.

European Currencies Crumble With Ruble on Oil Embargo Threat

In contrast, the Australian and New Zealand dollars both appreciated almost 1% versus the greenback before paring the gains, and Canadian dollar also outperformed.

“It’s not possible to rationally judge when European currencies will stop falling until we see a clue to the end of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Daisaku Ueno, chief currency strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. “The currencies of the countries that are the closest to the war zone have been sold given they will be most affected by a backlash against sanctions on Russia.”

