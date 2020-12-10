(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose toward $46 a barrel after shrugging off a massive increase in U.S. crude stockpiles on optimism that vaccine rollouts will lead to a swift improvement in global energy demand next year.

The Energy Information Administration reported a 15.2 million barrel jump in American oil inventories, the second-biggest on record. While prices dropped on the data, they retraced most of their losses with some support from a falling dollar to close down just 0.2% on Wednesday. A militant attack on the Khabbaz field in Iraq had aided crude earlier in the session.

Oil managed to rise on Thursday even as Asian stocks tracked Wall Street lower amid diminishing prospects for a stimulus package in the U.S. Canada became the latest country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine and Chicago said it will offer vaccines free of charge to all adult residents next year.

Oil has fallen this week, but remains near a nine-month high, as the market holds out for vaccine deployments to spur the next leg of the demand recovery. While concerns about near-term consumption are still weighing on sentiment as governments reimpose restrictions, the oil futures curve is signaling investors are fairly comfortable about the outlook for next year.

The market is in a “fairly buoyant mood” as investors focus on the longer-term outlook due to vaccine rollouts, said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Sydney. “Risk appetite is improving and certainly commodity markets are caught up in that.”

The EIA report also showed crude exports fell to the lowest since October 2018, helping bring the U.S. back to being a net petroleum importer for the first time since September. Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles, which had been declining at a fairly steady clip, rose the most since May as diesel demand fell.

In physical oil markets, demand from Asian buyers appears robust. Indian Oil Corp. issued another tender for prompt cargoes of Middle Eastern crude, while China’s independent refiners have been buying crude from as far afield as the North Sea for arrival early next year. Outside of Asia, Brazil is a rare positive for demand, with fuel consumption expected to surpass 2019 levels.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 9 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish signal where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. The spread was 48 cents in contango at the end of October.

