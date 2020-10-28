'We know there’s no v-shaped recovery' for commodities: Mining for Facts principal

Oil clung to losses along with broader markets as swelling U.S. crude stockpiles added to uncertainty over the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases worldwide.

Futures in New York tumbled as much as 6.2 per cent on Wednesday, the biggest intraday drop in three weeks. An Energy Information Administration report showed domestic oil inventories rose 4.32 million barrels last week, the biggest build since July.

Prices were trading lower alongside U.S. equities earlier in the session, with weakness seen from Boeing Co. to Microsoft Corp. Meanwhile, a renewed surge in virus cases in Europe is spurring governments to consider tougher restrictions. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be forced to impose a national lockdown as the country could face a prolonged winter peak in the pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery fell $2.18 to $37.39 a barrel at 10:33 a.m. in New York. Brent for the same month slid $2.05 to $39.15 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.