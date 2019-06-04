(Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed its slide after a surprise jump in U.S. crude inventories stirred fears of a supply glut at a time when trade wars are already raising concerns about global demand.

Futures in New York were off 0.7%, after settling 0.4% higher Tuesday. The market has retreated around 20% from its April highs to sit on the cusp of a bear market. The American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report was said to show a 3.55 million barrel increase in U.S. stockpiles last week, compared with a 2 million decline predicted by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. API also reported a 9 million barrel surge in gasoline and distillate fuels.

The data hit a market already reeling from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and the Trump administration’s threat to slap tariffs on Mexico.

(Corrects combined gasoline and distillates figure in second paragraph.)

