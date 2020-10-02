Oil and copper dropped while gold edged higher after President Donald Trump said that he tested positive for COVID-19 with just one month left until the U.S. presidential election.

Brent crude slipped as much as 3.7 per cent, copper touched a seven-week low and crop futures fell after Trump said that he and the first lady will now quarantine themselves. A Bloomberg gauge of commodity spot prices had already fallen about 4 per cent from an early September peak amid a pickup in virus cases around the world, and Trump’s positive result fuels more uncertainty over the election.

“The market will be trading nervous today,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “The immediate result was a flight to safety with the dollar, gold and bonds all receiving a bid while stocks, oil and copper sold off.”

Brent fell below US$40 a barrel in London to trade at a 2-1/2 week low. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate also slumped, marking a second day of heavy losses. Crude volatility climbed to its highest level since June.

Trump contracting the virus has sharpened the focus on how the outcome of the election could impact oil markets, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities strategist at SEB AB. A win for Democrat Joe Biden could lead to a renewed nuclear deal with Iran and restrictions on fracking, potentially curbing U.S. output.

Crude demand has been struggling to recover amid a resurgent coronavirus, while supply from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies continues to rise. Russia, OPEC’s key ally in a supply-curbing deal aimed at balancing the oil market, raised its crude and condensate production last month, while Saudi Arabia’s crude exports jumped by half-a-million barrels a day in September to a four-month high. Although total output from the oil-producer group was steady last month as the United Arab Emirates pulled production back sharply in atonement for recent months of oversupply.

Metals and Crops

Spot gold added 0.3 per cent to US$1,910.96 an ounce, rebounding from an earlier loss and heading for a weekly advance, as the dollar came of the day’s high. Silver climbed 0.9 per cent.

Bullion has rallied this year as central banks pumped vast amounts of stimulus into economies to curb the damage from the pandemic. While prices have fallen from August’s record high, the precious metal is still being supported by low interest rates, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, and the heightened uncertainty heading into the U.S. elections.

Copper fell 0.5 per cent to US$6,355.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, after earlier touching the lowest since mid-August. Prices have come under pressure in recent weeks as rebounding exchange stockpiles soothed concerns that robust Chinese demand is fueling a supply shortage.

In grains markets, corn and wheat retreated almost 1 per cent in Chicago, and soybeans also fell. Still, corn futures are heading for their biggest weekly advance since August after crop stockpile data this week from the U.S. Department of Agriculture trailed analyst estimates.

Investors are also awaiting the monthly nonfarm payrolls data due Friday. Bloomberg Economics analysts don’t expect the September report -- the last national tally released before Americans head to the polls -- to be consequential enough to tilt the election outcome.

“Trump and the coronavirus news, along with the setback to the talks on the U.S. stimulus package, are just triggers and they’re serving as a reminder that the global economy is in trouble at least for the next six months,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.