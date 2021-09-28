Oil inventories are down but some types of U.S. still shaky: Jason Schenker

Oil erased its gains as the dollar surged and a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose for the first time in eight weeks.

Futures in New York slipped in choppy trading mid-day Wednesday after earlier rallying in tandem with broader markets. A more-than 4 million-barrel increase in U.S. crude stockpiles tugged futures lower, while a stronger dollar makes exports of the commodity less attractive.

“This dollar strength has reached a level that can’t be ignored,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “It’s starting to weigh on dollar-denominated commodities, oil in particular.”

Oil’s advance earlier this week -- and Brent’s surge above US$80 a barrel -- reflected signs of a tighter global market amid stronger demand and rising natural gas prices. Higher energy costs this month have stoked speculation that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may ease supply cuts more quickly. The White House said Tuesday it’s continuing to talk to OPEC and other international partners about the importance of competitive markets and doing more to support the recovery.

Meanwhile, world oil supply is expected to be 1.2 million barrels a day below demand in October, and 900,000 barrels a day in November, according to a OPEC secretariat document being reviewed by the group’s Joint Technical Committee.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 36 cents to US$74.93 a barrel at 1:35 p.m. in New York

Brent for November settlement fell 44 cents to US$78.65 a barrel

In addition to the crude stockpile rise in the U.S. last week, gasoline inventories rose for a second week and distillate inventories climbed for the first time since late August, Energy Information Administration data show. Yet, U.S. crude exports jumped above 3 million barrels a day, signaling stronger global demand.

Related coverage: