(Bloomberg) -- Oil pared some gains after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled sanctions that avoided the harshest restrictions against Russia, while progress in Iran nuclear diplomacy offered to bring some relief to tight global energy markets.

West Texas Intermediate crude for April slipped 0.3% in New York, after rising 1.9% on Tuesday. Oil soared as much as 5.3% in the prior session. Biden announced sanctions targeting Russia’s sale of sovereign debt abroad and the country’s elites, responding to what he described as the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The U.S. is shifting its forces already based in Europe and sending additional troops to the Baltic States, while a meeting between the top U.S. and Russian diplomats was canceled. Biden said sanctions will increase if Russia “continues its aggression,” calling the penalties he announced a first step, but stopped short of the devastating measures that the U.S. and its allies have threatened.

Also see: Russian Forces in Ukraine to Be Far Away From Key Oil Pipeline

Meanwhile, the potential return of Iranian barrels if the nation reaches a nuclear deal with world powers also weighed on overall sentiment. European and Russian diplomats agreed that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program have reached the endgame. Any restoration of Iranian supply would help ease global tightness as OPEC and its allies struggle to meet output goals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.