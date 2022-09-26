Oil Slips Below $85 a Barrel for the First Time Since January

(Bloomberg) -- Brent, the international oil benchmark, fell below $85 a barrel for the first time since January amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Central banks around the world have hiked interest rates to quash inflation, further crimping oil demand. At the same time, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s Covid-19 lockdowns have battered the global outlook for supply and demand.

Brent fell as low as $84.83 a barrel by 7:19 a.m. in London.

Brent’s dip came after West Texas Intermediate crude posted its longest stretch of weekly losses this year. Both benchmarks are heading for quarterly declines, with low liquidity fueling massive price swings.

