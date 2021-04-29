Oil fell the most in over a week as stocks dropped from all time highs, the dollar firmed, and demand concerns from India continued to mount.

Futures in New York slid as much as 2.8 per cent Friday as raw materials and U.S. equities cooled from a scorching rally, while the dollar climbed, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Prices remain on track for a weekly gain after topping US$65 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since mid-March.

A resurgent virus, especially in India, remains a threat to the recovery. Imports from the South Asian country could fall by over 1 million barrels a day in the coming weeks, if not three times more, consultant Kpler said in a report Friday. But the prospects for higher fuel consumption from the U.S., China and the U.K have brightened the outlook with traders betting that a steady reopening of economies will continue to boost demand.

“The backdrop with OPEC looks good, and the U.S. economy looks good,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “But with all the Covid surge around the world, it’s making people think it’s time to cash in some of the gains from this week.”

Travel across China is expected to pick up over an extended Labor Day holiday. A string of real-time data pointing to the economic rebound taking hold in the U.S. has stoked optimism around demand in the coming months. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week said demand could post a record jump as vaccination rates increase, while Bank of America Global Research flagged that the summer travel increase could be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in.

“Global oil demand is set for a massive boost in the coming months that will offset Indian demand losses and OPEC’s supply come-back, and that is why prices have been mostly rising during the week,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy. “This summer’s tightening is not fully priced in yet, and if the India malaise starts to stabilize, oil prices can rally further into a hot, hot summer crude market.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate fell US$1.54 to US$63.47 a barrel at 10:26 a.m. in New York, but heads for 2.2 per cent weekly gain

Brent for June settlement, which expires Friday, lost US$1.25 to US$67.31 a barrel. The contract us up 1.8 per cent this week

July contract declined US$1.22 to US$66.83

But beyond the day-to-day fluctuations in oil prices, gauges of market health reflect the short-term risks to the demand outlook. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped to a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. The bullish backwardation structure in the prompt timespread for Brent crude has also softened in recent sessions from an intraday high of 72 cents a barrel at the start of the week.

Still, oil has found some support alongside a broad-based surge in commodities recently, driven by optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies of raw materials. That’s pushed the Bloomberg Spot Commodity Index to the highest level since 2012 this week.

“This week saw an avalanche of strong data and reassuring developments in the U.S, but that may have buried the rising global risk of more transmissible Covid variants,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of energy consultant Vanda Insights in Singapore. “At six-week highs, crude was ripe for a breather.”

