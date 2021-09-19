If supply issues caused by storm Nicholas are resolved we could see a pull-back on crude prices: Analyst

Oil dropped as risky assets began the week on the back foot and the dollar gained before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see moves toward a scaling back of stimulus.

Futures in New York fell the most in a month to trade near US$70 a barrel amid a broader decline in stock markets. The dollar rose for a third day, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors. Policy makers are poised to start laying the groundwork for reducing monthly asset purchases when the Fed meets for two days from Tuesday, while markets are also weighing the risk of spillover from the woes of China’s Evergrande Group.

“Oil prices are down as the new week of trading gets under way,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. Prices are facing a “headwind today from the firm U.S. dollar in particular, which is showing signs of strength ahead of the Fed’s meeting.”

Alongside the bearish start to the week, traders are continuing to monitor the energy crunch in Europe amid talk of switching from gas to oil. There are expectations diesel demand will expand in Asia during winter, while the use of oil to generate power in the U.S. may jump. Prices for fuels used in heating like liquefied petroleum gas have surged to multiyear highs.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery dropped 2.1 per cent to US$70.47 a barrel at 9:04 a.m. New York time

Brent for November settlement slid 1.6 per cent to US$74.16

Prior to Monday’s selloff, crude prices had fared well in the late-summer. That was in part due to the supply disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. Shell said that some of its platforms in the Gulf Coast will still need to undergo repairs in the fourth quarter.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 84 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than those further out. That followed a surge ahead of Friday’s settle.

Iraq expects oil prices to be about US$70 a barrel in the first quarter of next year, with the market kept in balance by supply increases from the OPEC+ cartel and demand continuing to recover from the pandemic.

Other market news: