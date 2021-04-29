Oil declined as a recent rally in equities paused and the dollar firmed.

Futures in New York dropped 2.3 per cent on Friday as raw materials cooled from a scorching rally, while the dollar’s gain made commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Prices remain on track for a weekly gain after topping US$65 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since mid-March.

A resurgent coronavirus, most notably in India, is spurring some near-term caution over the demand picture. But the prospects for higher fuel demand in locations including the U.S., China and the U.K. continue to brighten the broader outlook with traders betting on a continued reopening of the global economy.

Travel across China is expected to pick up over an extended Labor Day holiday. Major U.S. cities are moving to fully reopen and much of Wall Street remains bullish about consumption over the coming months. But that wasn’t enough to stop crude closing out the month with a whimper.

“There’s likely some profit-taking ahead of a long weekend in the U.K. and concern over Indian demand,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate fell US$1.52 to US$63.49 a barrel at 1:39 p.m. London time

Brent for June settlement, which expires Friday, lost 1.9 per cent to US$67.29

July contract -US$1.37 to US$66.68

The short-term risks to the demand outlook have also been showing up in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped to a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Backwardation in the prompt time-spread for Brent crude has also narrowed this week.

Commodities across the board have rallied in recent sessions, driven by optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies of raw materials. That’s pushed the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest level since 2012 this week.

“This week saw an avalanche of strong data and reassuring developments in the U.S., but that may have buried the rising global risk of more transmissible Covid variants,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of energy consultant Vanda Insights in Singapore. “At six-week highs, crude was ripe for a breather.”

Other oil-market news: