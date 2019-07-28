(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded lower after U.S. President Donald Trump opened up a new front in the trade war with China ahead of fresh talks between the two sides scheduled for this week.

Brent crude futures were down 0.4%, after ending Friday’s session up 0.1% for a weekly gain of 1.6%. Trump ordered his top trade negotiator to pressure the World Trade Organization to crack down on countries, including China, who get special treatment from declaring themselves as developing nations. Top U.S. negotiators including Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are due to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Shanghai this week.

