(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded below $52 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories slid less than expected and added to concerns that the OPEC+ coalition’s output cuts won’t be enough to avert a supply glut.

While futures in New York were clawing back on Thursday after falling 1 percent in the previous session, they are still down over 2 percent this week. U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed inventories fell by 1.21 million barrels last week, well below the 10.2 million cited in an industry report Tuesday. Meanwhile, an OPEC report showed deeper supply cuts may be needed in late 2019 to counter a looming surplus of oil.

Crude’s still in a bear market after reaching a four-year high in October as investors remain worried over supply and demand. Record American output, which is expected to boom to more than 12 million barrels a day in 2019, is threatening to overwhelm the market. The U.S. has also allowed some nations to temporarily buy Iranian oil despite the implementation of sanctions, while the unity of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is at risk.

“There’s not enough positive momentum in the market to lift prices for now,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc., said by phone from Seoul. “The U.S. will be ramping up output next year and the OPEC+ coalition is said to be needing more cuts when there’re already doubts over whether the recent agreement can actually come through.”

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery traded 17 cents higher at $51.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:46 a.m. in Singapore. Prices decreased 50 cents to $51.15 on Wednesday after the disappointing stockpiles data, erasing earlier gains of as much as $1.23. Total volume traded was 50 percent above the 100-day average.

Brent for February settlement rose 27 cents to $60.42 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange. Futures settled 0.1 percent lower at $60.15 on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at an $8.85 a barrel premium to WTI for the same month.

