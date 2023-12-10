(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after its longest weekly losing streak in five years that’s been driven by signs supply is starting to run ahead of demand.

Brent traded below $76 a barrel, after logging seven weeks of declines, while West Texas Intermediate was near $71. A US plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helped crude snap a six-day losing streak on Friday, with the global benchmark closing up 2.4%.

Oil has fallen more than a fifth since late September, with even additional output cuts from OPEC+ and statements by Saudi Arabia and Russia that curbs could be extended beyond March failing to stem the slide. Production from outside the alliance, particularly the US, has been surging, Chinese demand is forecast to slow next year and there’s a chance of a recession in the US.

Investors are readying for a week that includes monthly market reports from the International Energy Agency and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as the Federal Reserve’s final rate decision of the year.

