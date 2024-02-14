(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a loss after data showed US crude inventories jumped by the most since November, keeping benchmarks in this year’s narrow range.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $77 after dropping 1.6% on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day winning run. Brent crude closed under $82. Nationwide stockpiles expanded by a greater-than-expected 12 million barrels last week, with holdings at the closely watched Cushing, Oklahoma, hub also gaining. Still, holdings of diesel and gasoline fell amid refinery outages.

Crude has failed to break out of a $10-a-barrel range this year, with tensions in the Middle East and efforts by OPEC+ to curb production countered by robust supplies from drillers outside the cartel and concerns global demand growth will slow over 2024. Expectations that US interest rates could be higher for longer as inflation persists have also been a headwind.

Still, market gauges continue to signal tight conditions, with timespreads for both major benchmarks holding in a bullish, backwardated structure despite having come off slightly.

Later Thursday, the International Energy Agency — which India is in discussions to join — will release its monthly outlook on global market trends.

