Oil steadied as traders digested OPEC+’s latest promise to increase supply and broader markets sold off.

West Texas Intermediate was trading near US$88 a barrel, dragged down in part by softer risk sentiment in equities. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed midweek to a further lift in output, traders are doubtful that all members will be able to meet their quotas in full.

“There is an upward risk as supply remains tight globally,” said Louise Dickson, Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst. “But bearish price pressure may be evident in the short-term as geopolitical tensions may ease and the gas shortage is so far mitigated by warmer weather forecasts.”

Crude is heading for a seventh weekly gain, with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing oil moving toward US$100 a barrel. The rally has been underpinned by rising demand, low stockpiles and interruptions to supply. High levels of backwardation in the futures curve continue to signal a tight market.

With oil and gas prices near multiyear highs, supermajor Shell Plc unveiled a bumper set of fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday that comfortably exceeded analysts’ estimates. At the same time, it kept a tight lid on capital spending.

Prices

WTI for March delivery rose 28 cents to US$88.54 a barrel at 10:54 a.m. in New York.

Brent for April settlement gained 9 cents to US$89.56 a barrel.

Investors continue to track developments over Ukraine amid concerns that Russia may invade, even though Moscow has said it has no such plan. An attack carries the potential to upend energy flows, stoking prices. Oil historian Daniel Yergin said further escalation over Ukraine could send prices to US$100 a barrel while JP Morgan sees the escalation leading to as much as US$120 oil.

Geopolitical tensions are also prevalent in the Middle East, as the United Arab Emirates said three hostile drones that entered its airspace on Wednesday had been intercepted. This comes days after the UAE fended off a missile attack by fighters based in Yemen.

Related coverage: