Oil steadies after slump as traders still wary on supply risks

Oil steadied after another sharp pullback as traders remained wary over whether supplies will be sufficient to cover a range of global disruptions.

Futures in New York traded near US$68 a barrel, having tumbled 4.2 per cent on Monday as Libya restored output at some fields and the U.S. signaled it may take a slightly softer approach with sanctions on Iranian exports. Iraq is shipping the most crude since 2016 and the U.S. is considering tapping emergency reserves. Still, with American inventories forecast to have dropped further from the lowest level since 2015, traders remain on edge.

“Given the uncertain and unpredictable political and economic backdrop, it is as easy to make a bearish case for oil as a bullish one,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London.

Oil has tumbled more than 8 per cent from a 2014 high reached earlier this year on concern that an escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China will crimp global economic growth and reduce demand. Prices are also retreating as America and Saudi Arabia signal plans to keep markets well supplied while the U.S. begins sanctions against Iran after President Donald Trump quit a nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic.

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery traded at US$67.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 11:31 a.m. in London, after decreasing US$2.95 to US$68.06 on Monday. Total volume traded was about 7 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for September settlement fell 10 cents to US$71.74 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, following Monday’s US$3.49 drop. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$4.73 premium to WTI for the same month.

In the U.S., nationwide crude stockpiles are forecast to have dropped by 3.05 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Inventories had declined by more than 12 million barrels in the previous week, the biggest net decrease since September 2016.

More Supply

Saudi Arabia is offering extra crude volumes on top of its contractual supplies to some buyers in Asia and the Trump administration is said to be considering tapping into America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool rising fuel prices.

“Production disruptions and large supply shifts driven by U.S. political decisions are the drivers of this new fundamental volatility,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Damien Courvalin said in a note Monday. “The uncertainty on the magnitude and timing of these shifts has muddied the near-term outlook for oil fundamentals.”