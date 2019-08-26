(Bloomberg) -- Oil recouped some lost ground after President Donald Trump sounded a more conciliatory tone in his latest comments on the trade war with China.

Futures in New York were up 0.5%, after ending Monday’s trade down 1%. Trump praised comments from Beijing’s top trade negotiator on his willingness to find a solution to the trade dispute, noting that China wants to make a deal “very badly.” Earlier, at the G-7 Summit in France, Trump has said Beijing had asked to “get back to the table,” a hopeful comment that initially saw oil prices rise. But an influential Chinese media executive quickly downplayed the significance of that outreach.

There was also little optimism over possible talks between the U.S. and Iran for a new nuclear deal after Trump floated the idea of a meeting with with President Hassan Rouhani that could lead to easing oil and economic restrictions so the Islamic Republic.

