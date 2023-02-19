(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after a weekly loss as investors weighed hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, while looking for signs of a sustained demand rebound from China following the end of Covid Zero.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $76 a barrel after falling more than 4% lower last week as two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers said they may favor a return to sharper interest-rate hikes to quell inflation. The dollar rose on Monday, adding to headwinds for commodities priced in the currency.

Oil has endured a bumpy start to 2023 as investors juggle persistent concerns over a global economic slowdown and optimism around China’s reopening. The fallout from sanctions on Russian energy and the rerouting of global flows has added another element of uncertainty to the global market.

The US plans to impose new export controls and fresh sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries a year after the invasion of Ukraine. The measures will target Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, according to people familiar with the matter.

