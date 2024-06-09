(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a weekly drop with the market digesting OPEC+’s decision to restore supply, as traders look ahead to a set of key industry reports and a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

Brent traded above $79 after a barrel after losing 2.5% last week as algorithmic trading amplified declines following the alliance’s announcement it would start returning more supply from the third quarter. West Texas Intermediate was close to $75.

Traders will a host of data that will shed light on the sector’s health, with monthly reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency due on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Fed also releases its decision on interest rates mid-week. Strong economic data and still-high inflation has led the market to pare back bets that the US central bank will lower borrowing rates soon.

Crude has been on the decline since April on a weakening demand outlook, with money managers reducing their net long positions on global benchmark Brent by the most ever in data going back to 2011, taking positioning to the least bullish in a decade. Net longs for US marker WTI also retreated.

Still, there are pockets of strength in some refined products markets, such as a resurgence in jet fuel as air travel picks up to pre-Covid levels.

Meanwhile, geopolitics remained in focus. Tensions simmered in the Middle East after Israel freed four hostages in an operation in Gaza, part of an assault that killed more than 200 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run government media office. And in Europe, right-wing parties gained ground in a political upset in France and Germany over Sunday’s European Parliament elections.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin during Asian hours with a holiday in mainland China and Hong Kong.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.