Oil steadied as investors weighed the outlook for Chinese demand, while a weaker dollar made commodities more attractive for buyers.

West Texas Intermediate held above US$80 a barrel after ending little changed on Wednesday as earnings from U.S. companies streamed in. The number of virus-related deaths and severe cases at hospitals in China is now 70 per cent lower than peak levels in early January, authorities said late on Wednesday. That should aid a recovery in mobility and fuel consumption in the biggest oil importer.

Crude has also benefited from a slump in the U.S. currency, with a gauge of the dollar slumping to a nine-month low on Wednesday. The drop — which makes raw materials cheaper for overseas buyers — has been driven by expectations that a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle may be on the horizon.

Crude's latest leg higher follows a steep drop in the year's first two sessions on concerns over a global slowdown. The rebound has rested largely on hopes that Chinese consumption will pick up following years of lockdowns. Liquidity is also returning to the crude futures market, with open interest in global benchmark Brent rebounding to the highest level since February last year.

“A weaker dollar and sustained, positive signals from China reopening underpinned” crude prices, said Charu Chanana, market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore.

Prices:

WTI for March delivery added 0.2 per cent to US$80.31 a barrel at 7:21 a.m. in London.

Brent for March settlement was little changed at US$86.17 a barrel.

In less than two weeks, a European Union ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil products will start at the same time as a Group of Seven-led price cap on the fuels. Russia has been transferring record amounts of its flagship Urals crude at sea as Moscow tries to overcome freight costs that soared following European sanctions on its crude flows amid the war in Ukraine.

U.S. commercial crude inventories expanded by about half a million barrels last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. While that increase was less than analysts had expected, it followed a build of more than 27 million barrels over the prior two weeks.