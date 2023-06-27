Big oil’s pivot from renewables is good for competitors, but bad for the energy transition: Analyst

Oil bounced between gains and losses as investors weighed mixed macro-economic signals against indications of near-term market weakness.

West Texas Intermediate futures erased an earlier loss to trade near US$68 a barrel after closing 2.4 per cent lower in the previous session.

The broad economic picture is looking muddled. The European Central Bank said on Tuesday that it probably won’t end its cycle of interest-rate hikes any time soon, which will likely present headwinds for the demand outlook. In contrast, a flurry of fresh data showed unexpected strength in several areas of the U.S. economy.

The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week, but inventories at the key storage hub of Cushing rose, according to people familiar with the figures. Government data is due later Wednesday.

Benchmark crude prices have come under fresh pressure over the last two days and the market’s structure is also flashing renewed weakness. A slump in the global Brent benchmark means that it is now trading at a rare discount to oil from the Middle East, despite its higher quality.

WTI is on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since 2019, due to a sluggish economic recovery from China and aggressive interest-rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. Resilient Russian exports have added to the price pressures. Prices have been largely rangebound since early May, but have often swung rapidly within that range.

“It’s not just macro, but fundamental weakness is being priced into the curves,” said Keshav Lohiya, founder of consultant Oilytics Ltd. “The confidence of the buy-the-dip crowd continues to get eroded away as the market brushes off any bullish catalysts.”