(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as the US intensified diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis in Gaza, with President Joe Biden due to visit Israel this week.

West Texas Intermediate held above $86 a barrel after ending more than 1% lower on Monday. Biden will travel to the country on Wednesday to show his support after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that sparked the conflict. At the same time, Israel is still making plans for a ground offensive into Gaza.

The global crude market has been left on edge by the crisis in the Middle East on concern it risks spreading beyond Israel and Gaza, potentially endangering crude flows from key producers. Iran, which supports Hamas, warned this week that an expansion of the war was “approaching the inevitable stage.”

“The current restraint in oil prices is highly conditional on the conflict not spilling over more widely,” said Vishnu Varathan, Asia head of economics and strategy for Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. While $100-to-$120 crude wasn’t a base case, such a spike was a significant and growing risk, he said.

Beyond the region, meanwhile, crude traders will track events in Barbados, where Venezuela’s government may sign a deal with the opposition later on Tuesday. If concluded, such an agreement could pave the way for the US to ease sanctions against the country, potentially boosting oil exports.

Terminal users can click here for more on the Israel-Hamas War.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.