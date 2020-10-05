(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady near $39 a barrel in New York after the biggest daily gain since May on growing optimism for more U.S. fiscal stimulus and as President Donald Trump left hospital following treatment for Covid-19.

Futures were little changed after surging 5.9% on Monday. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin engaged in another round of talks on a pandemic relief package, there’s no sign yet they are close to a deal despite Trump’s urging to get it done. The president returned to the White House where he will continue to recuperate after his diagnosis last week roiled markets and pushed oil into the biggest weekly loss since June.

Oil is back below $40 a barrel after a resurgence of the virus across major economies raised concerns about a sustained recovery in global demand. The market is also contending with additional supply from OPEC+ members and Libya, although a strike in Norway that has shut fields in the North Sea is offsetting increased flows somewhat.

Focus is also shifting back to the weather with Tropical Storm Delta reaching hurricane strength as it drifts toward the Gulf of Mexico, where it is poised to clip the Yucatan Peninsula before becoming the record 10th storm to hit the U.S. this season. It could reach tree-snapping Category 3 power on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale as it hits Mexico, said Ryan Truchelut, president of Weather Tiger LLC.

