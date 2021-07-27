The Saudi Energy Minister sees himself as the central banker of oil: Helima Croft

Oil was little changed with the ongoing spread of COVID-19 raising concerns about demand holding up in the near-term.

Futures bounced between small gains and losses on Tuesday. A rise in cases of the highly contagious delta variant has prompted new restrictions, especially in countries with lower vaccination rates.

“There are serious concerns about whether or not the global economies will hit a hiccup as a result of additional COVID variants,” said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

U.S. benchmark crude futures are poised for the second monthly drop since October with the delta variant interrupting a rebound in demand. Though global inventories are expected to tighten through the end of the year, new movement restrictions have dampened fuel consumption in some countries.

The positive test rate in Indonesia is the worst in Asia, while Thailand and Vietnam have introduced curfews to curb the spread of the virus. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 1 cent to US$71.92 a barrel at 10:36 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent for September settlement rose 6 cents to US$74.56 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

While the International Monetary Fund sees global economic growth rebounding by the most in four decades this year, unequal access to vaccines will widen the economic recovery gap between advanced and developing economies, the fund said in an updated World Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate a crude stockpile decline of 2.5 million barrels last week. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will release inventory data later Tuesday, while the U.S. government will release its weekly tally on Wednesday.

Other market news: