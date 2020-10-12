(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near a one-week low in Asia after a string of supply disruptions that have supported prices subsided, while broad strength across asset markets helped to slow the decline.

Futures in New York rose 0.2%, after dropping 2.9% on Monday in its biggest decline in more than a week. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BHP Group and Chevron Corp. said they have begun resuming operations at Gulf of Mexico platforms. Libya’s National Oil Corp. lifted force majeure on the nation’s largest field, which will reach its daily capacity of almost 300,000 barrels in 10 days, a person with knowledge of the situation said at the weekend.

Strong gains for Wall Street stocks offered some support, while the market is also digesting the implications of President Donald Trump’s negative test for Covid-19. Still, Brent crude settled below both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, also falling to its lowest in a week.

Along with supply disruptions easing in the U.S. and Libya, the cancellation of a workers’ strike in Norway is returning more output to a market facing anemic demand due to the pandemic. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tighten restrictions as infections rise, while Italy and the Netherlands are also considering new measures. Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are mulling whether to proceed with a plan to restore more output in January.

In the latest sign of refiners struggling to cope with lower demand, Italy’s Sarroch refinery in Sardinia -- one of Europe’s biggest and most complex -- will effectively operate at the minimum required rate. The move will mostly affect crude grades from Iraq and Libya, as well as Azeri Light and CPC from the Caspian, according to data compiled by Bloomberg using tanker tracking and port agent reports.

