(Bloomberg) -- Oil is struggling to gain a footing near $52 a barrel as the effectiveness of the OPEC+ group’s output curbs remains uncertain, with legendary trader Andy Hall saying the U.S. shale boom has made it harder to predict global supplies.

After veering between gains and losses over the past few sessions, New York futures are down 0.4 percent this week. Russia’s pledge to cut as well as Saudi Arabia’s plan to slash exports to the U.S. next month has lifted optimism that a glut can be averted. Still, investors are concerned about booming American output. It’s not easy to tell how “thousands” of individual shale drilling decisions will impact the market, Hall said in an interview.

Crude has traded in the narrowest range since early 2017 so far this month as investors assess production cuts pledged by OPEC and its allies. The International Energy Agency said unplanned outages in the cartel’s member states may double its intended curbs. Still, traders face big gaps in gauging U.S. well and rig productivity, key factors going forward for the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, according to Hall.

“The possibility of unplanned outages resulting in a broader drop in OPEC supply -- with Iran and Venezuela not surprisingly topping the risk list -- are thought to be factors that can effectively double down on the OPEC production cuts,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia Pacific trading at Oanda Corp. “Saudi Arabia’s move to target the U.S. with an acute export cut, indicates that OPEC is serious about reversing the supply glut.”

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery traded 19 cents lower at $52.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 3:18 p.m. in Singapore, and is poised for its first weekly drop since the second half of November. The contract closed Thursday’s session $1.43 higher at $52.58. Total volume traded was 14 percent above the 100-day average.

Brent for February settlement decreased 39 cents to $61.06 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange. Futures settled 2.2 percent higher at $61.45 on Thursday. The global benchmark crude traded at an $8.50 a barrel premium to WTI for the same month.

Market Uncertainty

While it’s become more difficult for traders to assess the market, if they are to pick a trend, they’re probably better off betting oil will rise after its recent 30 percent plunge, Hall, nicknamed “God” for his lucrative calls on crude, said. In addition to affecting shale production, the lower prices are likely to boost demand. Meanwhile, consulting firm Rystad Energy AS predicts Permian region output will continue to grow at current levels despite a slowdown in rig additions.

“The range of forecasts of U.S. oil production is quite remarkable and I think everyone is groping,” Hall said in an interview with Bloomberg television. “There’s a lot of variables here that we don’t have a good handle on.”

Elsewhere, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said this week his country will reduce crude production by at least 50,000 to 60,000 barrels a day compared to October levels. That’s about 11,000 barrels a day below November output, Bloomberg calculations based on government data show.

Additionally, Saudi crude shipments to the U.S. next month could even test the 30-year low set in late 2017 of 582,000 barrels a day, down about 40 percent from the most recent three-month average, according to people briefed on the plans of the kingdom state oil company. The final figure could still change, they added.

The International Energy Agency said unplanned supply losses from Iran and Venezuela could effectively double the intended cutback of 800,000 barrels a day the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed. The group’s production may decline by 1.4 million barrels a day from October levels to 31.5 million a day during the first quarter and then slip further to 31.2 million in the second, it said.

Over in Asia, data show consumption may not be keeping with supplies in the world’s top oil-using region. Processing gains from turning crude into the heating oil is near the lowest level in at least nine months.

