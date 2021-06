Oil Supercycle Could Hinge on Drilling Lag, Saudi Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- A new supercycle in global oil prices could be triggered by a lack of new investments in exploration, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister warned.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Robin Hood Investor Conference on Wednesday that his job is to prevent such a supercycle, according to people familiar with his comments.

