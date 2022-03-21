Oil rose for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.

Futures in New York rose as much as 6.5 per cent, trading near US$111 a barrel. Several European Union countries are pushing for a fifth round of sanctions on Russia, though some remain opposed to including oil in those measures. The Kremlin said an EU ban on oil imports from Russia would have a profound effect on the global crude market and hit the continent the hardest.

In weeks prior, the EU sanctioning Russian oil “seemed unrealistic given their reliance on Russian energy supply,” said Rohan Reddy, a research analyst at Global X Management, a firm that manages US$2 billion in energy-related assets. If sanctions were instilled, “it would basically shave off a full 4-5 per cent of global oil supply,” as “Europe bought up around 40-45 per cent of Russia’s total oil production in 2021.”

The global oil market has been thrown into turmoil by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. and Europe imposing sanctions on Moscow and crude buyers shunning the country’s cargoes. Brent neared US$140 a barrel earlier this month to hit the highest since 2008, before seeing a massive pullback that briefly put the market into bear territory. Prices have seen unprecedented volatility, with frequent intraday swings of about US$10 and broader commodity markets seizing up amid a widespread liquidity crunch.

The rally in oil prices has spurred importing nations to pressure other producers to step up supply, including members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. During the weekend, Japan urged the United Arab Emirates to increase exports. Meanwhile, oil giant Saudi Aramco plans to raise spending as it seeks to boost output.

Saudi Arabia said it can not be held responsible for any drop in oil output if it doesn’t get more help to deter attacks from Yemen. Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked at least six sites across Saudi Arabia late Saturday and early Sunday, including some run by Aramco. Saudi Arabia has been facing calls from oil-consuming nations such as the U.S. to increase supply output.

The Biden administration is stepping up its response to Russia’s invasion. Later Monday, officials will brief energy companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as banks on the war and ensuing sanctions. Separately, Biden is due to call counterparts in Europe before traveling to the region later this week.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery rose US$5.69 to US$110.39 a barrel at 10:50 a.m. in New York.

Brent for May settlement increased US$6.18 to US$114.11 a barrel.

As the war continues, the world’s three biggest oilfield-service providers are scaling back work in Russia. On Saturday, Baker Hughes Co. said it’s suspending new investments in operations there. That followed a similar statement by Schlumberger on Friday. Halliburton Co., the top provider of fracking services, has halted current and future work in the country.