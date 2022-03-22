Oil swung between gains and losses in choppy trading as the European Union weighs a possible ban on Russian crude imports, though some key members remain opposed to such a move for now.

Brent futures briefly fell below US$113 a barrel before later recovering. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he expects leaders to discuss -- but probably not yet approve -- further sanctions against Russia when they meet in Brussels later this week. In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Monday that there would be a referendum in the event of any peace agreement with Moscow.

Crude has been hugely volatile after a spike to near US$140 a barrel sapped liquidity from the market. That led to a sharp pullback, with intraday swings still frequently exceeding US$5. There are signs that traders have been stepping back from the wild price gyrations by curbing their holdings of futures contracts, while the Chief Executive Officer of Vitol Group told a conference on Tuesday that the cost of trading energy markets is currently “enormous.”

There’s a lack of consensus in the EU -- which has already imposed a raft of sanctions on Moscow -- over whether to target Russian oil. Germany is reliant on Russian crude imports and has so far rejected a proposed embargo, while Hungary is also against it. EU leaders are set meet Thursday, and any decision would need to be agreed by all 27 states.

“Some of the weakness we saw in oil in the last week and a half or so was related to the liquidation of long positions linked to increased margin calls,” Francisco Blanch, head of commodities research at Bank of America said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Open interest has actually fallen in oil despite the incredible risk that we are running here with the war in Ukraine still unfolding.”

Prices:

Brent for May settlement rose 0.7 per cent to US$116.47 a barrel at 9 a.m. in New York.

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery, which expires later Tuesday, rose 0.6 per cent to US$112.82. The May contract, which has bigger open interest and volume, added 0.5 per cent to US$110.51.



Speaking at the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit, the CEO of Gunvor Group said Russian refiners are now trimming their output as a bout of self-sanctioning pushes traders away from the country’s products. Consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. said at the same conference that some 500,000 tons of Russian diesel exports are at risk in March.

The difference between the nearest two diesel futures contracts in Europe has surged amid signs of market tightness. The nearest contract was trading about US$87 a ton above the next month -- a level that would have been unprecedented at almost any other time in history.

The jump in oil is fanning already-elevated inflation in economies around the world, complicating the task for monetary policy makers including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the U.S. central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed.\