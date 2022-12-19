Oil struggled to find direction in low-volume trading as investors weighed a pledge from China to revive consumption against broader risk-off sentiment.

West Texas Intermediate traded near US$75, swinging in a narrow range on Monday with trading volumes below the 30-day average. China’s top leaders, including President Xi Jinping, will focus on boosting the economy in 2023. Market participants see the pledge as supporting energy demand even as Covid cases surge and the reopening process turns bumpy.

Meanwhile, markets shied away from risky assets as the outlook for global growth has dimmed in the face of interest-rate hike. Crude markets are more susceptible to tracking broader markets as liquidity in the commodity declines before the holidays.

Oil is still headed for a second monthly loss as concerns about recessions in the U.S. and Europe mount, with central banks continuing to tighten policy. In addition, Russian flows have so far proven resilient as a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and European Union hasn’t led to major disruptions. Among major buyers, India said it doesn’t expect problems.

Prices:

WTI for January delivery, which expires Tuesday, rose 63 cents to US$74.92 a barrel at 10:48 a.m. in New York.

Brent for February settlement gained 73 cents to US$79.77 a barrel.

In the U.S., authorities are moving to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, starting with a 3-million barrel, fixed-price purchase, the Department of Energy said on Friday. The announcement caps a year that saw President Joe Biden order an unprecedented release from the SPR to help curb soaring domestic energy costs, which spiked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.