Oil switched between gains and losses after a leg of a vital crude pipeline from Russia to Germany was halted due to a leak.

Brent futures erased an earlier decline to rally above US$95, before trading little changed. Polish authorities are probing the cause of a leak on a section of the Druzhba pipeline -- Europe’s largest crude oil conduit. A Polish government official said the leak was probably caused by an accident and that there was no reason to think sabotage was involved.

Refiner PKN Orlen said deliveries to its Polish refineries had not been disrupted by the outage. Russia’s Transneft said flows to Poland are continuing.

Crude rallied last week after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to cut oil supply. Still, focus remains on the health of the global economy as aggressive rounds of interest rate rises dampens the outlook for global growth.

“It feels like the market is underestimating supply risks and focusing on demand concerns,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.

Prices:

WTI for November delivery fell 0.1 per cent to US$89.25 a barrel at 8:53 a.m. in London.

Brent for December settlement edged higher to US$94.35 a barrel.

As banks adjusted to the shifting outlook, RBC Capital Markets warned that global benchmark Brent could sink into the low US$60s in 2023 in the event of a deep recession. It also outlined two more-benign scenarios, while cautioning that, given the cross-currents, “nailing an oil price is an exercise in futility.”

Investors are in line for a wave of oil market intelligence over the coming days as OPEC, the International Energy Agency, and the US Energy Information Administration all release monthly outlooks. The reports will shed light on demand trends into 2023 and the likely impact of sanctions on Russian crude flows.