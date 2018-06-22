Oil Swings Back Up as OPEC's Drama Is Set to Go Down to the Wire

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s being whipsawed as days of drama over OPEC’s next steps comes to a head in Vienna.

Futures in London are back up over 1 percent after sliding the past three days. Speculation is mounting over whether the group will boost output and by how much as it faces internal strife, pressure from consumers and criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. The latest twist in the action came on Thursday night, when producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia reached a preliminary deal to pump more despite Iranian opposition.

While the pact recommends that OPEC and its allies raise supply by 1 million barrels a day, the market’s still gripped by uncertainty. That’s because the figure is nominal and the actual gain may be smaller as several countries are unable to raise output. Meanwhile, Iran -- which faces the prospect of its exports being curbed by U.S. sanctions -- predicted a final deal won’t be reached when the group meets formally on Friday in the Austrian capital.

“Since there’s clear opposition within the group, there are still a lot of uncertainties lingering in the market, adding to volatility in prices,” said Ahn Yea Ha, a Seoul-based commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co. “There’s absolutely nothing Iran can take away from the decision to increase output because it won’t be able to boost supplies due to U.S. sanctions. If it lets other nations raise production, it will only end up losing market share.”

For more, read: OPEC Heads to Decisive Meeting With Four Possible Outcomes

Brent crude for August settlement rose as much as $1.16, or 1.6 percent, to $74.21 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and was trading up 97 cents at $74.02 by 2:43 p.m. Singapore time. Prices slid 2.3 percent on Thursday. Total volume traded was almost doubled the 100-day average.

WTI crude for August delivery rose as much as $1.11, or 1.7 percent, to $66.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 0.3 percent on Thursday. The U.S. benchmark oil traded at a $7.66 discount to Brent.

“This looks more like a fire or a hurricane given the size of the moves and trading volumes,” says Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. “It’s likely to be a volatile day.”

OPEC would need to ratify its preliminary deal on Friday at its formal meeting. The real production increase would be around 600,000 barrels a day, a delegate familiar with the group’s internal calculations said. Among member countries, apart from Iran, Venezuela is all but certain to be unable to boost output with its industry suffering because of an economic crisis. As for those outside the group, Mexico is unlikely to be able to pump more.

Veto Bypass

It’s not uncommon for the cartel to deviate from the preliminary agreement, and Iran can still scupper the deal as the group’s decisions typically have to be unanimous. Still, Saudi Arabia -- the de facto leader -- can bypass the veto by assembling a coalition of countries ready to pump more. The cartel will also meet on Saturday with the other countries, including Russia, that are part of the original deal to curb supplies.

After Brent crude surged last month to above $80 a barrel, the highest in 3 1/2 years, OPEC and its allies were called on by the U.S., China and India to ease output curbs that have been in place since early 2017.

A decision by Trump to reimpose sanctions on Iran and Venezuelan economic turmoil has also raised the prospect the market may face a shortage as demand continues to stay healthy. The American president has lobbed the occasional rhetorical bomb on Twitter at the cartel on behalf of consumers.

Other oil market news:

Most of OPEC and its allies are aligned on the deal and the group can hopefully reach a consensus today, Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Kachikwu said on Bloomberg TV.

Sanford C. Bernstein expects OPEC to announce an increase in oil production of up to 600,000 barrels a day, and Russia to add a further 200,000 barrels daily, bringing the combined gain to 800,000, according to a June 22 report.

Italian refiners are the most affected by Libya’s recent output disruptions, which are likely to persist, according to a June 21 note from industry consultant FGE.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sharon Cho in Singapore at ccho28@bloomberg.net;Heesu Lee in Seoul at hlee425@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pratish Narayanan at pnarayanan9@bloomberg.net, Anna Kitanaka

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.