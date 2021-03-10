Oil swings with U.S. fuel supply drop weighed against crude rise

Oil flipped between modest gains and losses as the market weighed growing U.S. crude supplies against the largest two-week decline on record in domestic gasoline stockpiles.

Futures in New York edged back into positive territory after falling as much as 1.4 per cent earlier on Wednesday. An Energy Information Administration report showed domestic crude inventories rose by more than 13.8 million barrels last week. More bullishly, the report showed gasoline supplies fell to the lowest in roughly four months, while demand rose to its highest since November.

“Refineries have some wood to chop as far as producing barrels,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly US$8 billion in energy-related assets. “Between summer driving season and as lockdowns are lifted, gasoline demand is going to increase by a fair amount,” while strong margins will give refiners “real incentive to produce a lot more gasoline.”

While prices are up more than 30 per cent this year, questions remain over at what point crude’s rally will tempt more producers to loosen the taps. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said it’s uncertain whether non-OPEC+ countries may boost output amid higher oil prices. Meanwhile, oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb as producers take advantage of the rebound, according to a government report on Tuesday.

“The group of producers may have seen a window of opportunity to binge on higher prices with non-conventional producers unable to capture market share in the near-term,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. But OPEC+ may “have sufficiently overtightened the market, such that new shale production could again be profitable.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate rose 44 cents to US$64.45 barrel at 2:08 p.m. in New York

Brent for May settlement gained 46 cents to US$67.98 a barrel

The refining margin for gasoline continued its rally above US$20 a barrel, at its highest for this time of year since 2015, even as crude processing rose by 2.4 million barrels a day. The tight fuel inventories left in the wake of the country’s unprecedented polar blast comes ahead of a summer driving season that could see an unleashing of demand built up during the pandemic.

There are already signs that oil demand is recovering. Congestion in New York is also clawing back, with this month set to mark the fastest increase in toll route traffic since November 2019. The rolling average for gasoline supplied, a proxy for consumption, rose above 8 million barrels a day last week for the first time since November, the EIA report showed.

Still, fuel demand is facing an uneven recovery around the world. In Europe, processing levels are lagging well behind those of rivals in Asia and North America in a sign consumption there is still being hit hard by the pandemic. The continent’s refinery throughputs will be 15 per cent-20 per cent lower this quarter than they were in the pre-pandemic world of 2019, a bigger deficit than both North America and Asia, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Other oil-market news: