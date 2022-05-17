Crude fell on news that the U.S. government is moving to allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its oil license with Venezuela’s national producer.

West Texas Intermediate shed gains on Tuesday after earlier rising as much as 1.2 per cent. Under the proposed changes, Chevron could negotiate its license but would not be allowed to drill or export oil of Venezuelan origin, the AP said. Traders though saw the move as a pathway for the eventual return of some Venezuelan barrels into the market, causing the price to fall.

Futures earlier traded above US$115 a barrel as US retail gasoline prices topped US$4.50 a gallon for the first time, just a couple of weeks ahead of the summer driving season. That comes amid widespread tightness in oil product markets across the globe.

Oil has rallied more than 50 per cent this year in extremely volatile trading as the war in Ukraine tightened supplies, while demand outside of virus-hit China picked up. Global supplies remain tight with the European Union considering banning Russian crude and OPEC+ standing firmly against accelerating production increases. Consumers are already feeling the pain at the pump, with prices of transport fuels rising across the globe.

The U.S. will suggest tariffs on Russian oil as an alternative to embargoes, Reuters reported, a mechanism designed to keep the country’s supplies on the market while limiting revenues to Moscow. A European Union proposal to ban imports of Russian crude has been delayed amid opposition from Hungary, which said the decision would cost at least US$810 million.

In China, meanwhile, Shanghai reported no new COVID-19 infections in the broader community for a third consecutive day, hitting a crucial milestone that authorities have said will allow them to start unwinding punishing restrictions. Still, one part of Beijing’s Fengtai district will lock down in some areas for seven days, underscoring the country’s continued battle with the virus.

Prices:

WTI for June delivery rose six cents to US$114.26 a barrel at 12:49 p.m. in New York.

Brent for July settlement rose one cent to US$114.25 a barrel.

U.S. crude stockpiles at a key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, have contracted by about a quarter this year. Holdings at the delivery point for benchmark U.S. futures likely fell by about 2.629 million barrels in the week to May 13, traders said, citing data from consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

“We are getting into uncharted territory of crude inventories,” said Peter McNally, global sector lead at Third Bridge. “It’s tricky to implement these bans at a time when demand normally picks up and inventories are low.”