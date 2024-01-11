(Bloomberg) -- A tanker previously seized by the US for carrying illicit Iranian oil was boarded by people in military-style uniforms off the coast of Oman and forced to alter course to Iran.

While the tanker was last year at the center of a sanctions bust-up between the US and Iran, the hijacking nevertheless brings Iran more directly into the shipping turmoil that’s gripped the Middle East. There has been a string of attacks on ships in the Red Sea over the past two months, primarily by Iran-backed Houthi militants. The US and its allies are weighing options for retaliation.

Four to five people wearing black masks went aboard the ship, and communication with the tanker has been lost, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said. It had loaded a crude cargo at the Iraqi port of Basrah and was heading to Turkey via the Suez Canal, owner Empire Navigation said. It was chartered by Turkish company Tupras, it said.

St Nikolas was formerly called the Suez Rajan, according to Clarkson Research Services Ltd., a unit of the world’s largest shipbroker. The tanker’s owner, Empire Navigation, last year admitted to violating sanctions on Iran by transporting oil from the Middle East country and was forced to offload its 1 million-barrel oil cargo in the US.

Oil in London rose as much as 2%. Crude has been relatively steady since the tensions began as supply hasn’t been directly affected by the tensions in the region.

The hijacking comes just after the American and British jets and warships shot down 18 drones and three anti-ship missiles following the biggest Houthi attack in the Red Sea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there would be consequences and UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned the Houthis to “watch this space.”

