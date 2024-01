Oil Tanker Hit by Missile Was Carrying Russian Fuel, Trafigura Says

(Bloomberg) -- The fuel tanker operated on behalf of Trafigura Group that was struck by a missile as it transited the Red Sea was carrying Russian fuel, the trading giant said.

“The vessel is carrying Russian-origin naphtha purchased below price cap in line with G7 sanctions,” a spokesperson said.

