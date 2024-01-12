(Bloomberg) -- Oil tanker owners stopped sending their ships through the southern Red Sea on Friday after US and UK airstrikes in Yemen, the clearest examples yet of disruption to petroleum flows since Houthi militants began attacking commercial vessels.

At least three firms, who between them marshal more than 350 tankers, said they were pausing voyages through the area. Many more owners are likely to have followed suit after advice from western military forces that all ships should stay away. Dry-bulk commodity and liquefied gas carriers also appeared to avoid the Red Sea.

The pause follows more than 60 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen overnight in a bid to stop Iran-backed attacks on merchant shipping. A senior Houthi leader said a response to the attack was “imminent” — laying bare the immediate threat to shipping.

At least a 17 oil and gas carriers — including two crude-transporting supertankers — turned back. It is unclear how long the military advice to avoid the area will remain in place, but even after it’s lifted, vessel owners will be wary of their ships getting caught up in retaliatory attacks by the Houthis.

For the vessels that heed the military advice, it means Egypt’s Suez Canal — a vital trade artery — is no longer a usable route to cut between Asia and Europe.

“Should the situation escalate, all ships must be expected to avoid the Red Sea until safe passage is restored and effectively close the Suez Canal for all ships” except for vessels that aren’t going all the way through the Red Sea, Niels Rasmussen, chief shipping analyst at trade group Bimco said.

Oil prices rose after the airstrikes. Brent futures gained as much as 4.3% before paring their gains. While the situation in the Red Sea could delay crude deliveries, it’s not clear whether or how it would affect the amount of oil that gets pumped out of the ground.

Dry-bulk commodity ships that were about to enter the Suez Canal appear to have stopped, according to Bilal Muftuoglu, a director of dry-bulk research at shipbroker Howe Robinson Partners.

“I don’t see any vessel entering since this morning,” he said, adding that, prior to today, there had been a steady flow of the ships.

Less Impact

Torm, which has a fleet of about 80 tankers said it would stay away until further notice. Hafnia, which owns 117 carriers and operates about 90 more, and Stena Bulk, with about 60, also stated their decision to pause.

Until now, the majority of Houthi attacks on vessels have been against container ships carrying manufactured goods, causing a vast rerouting of trade for that part of the maritime industry.

By contrast, the number of oil tankers diverted has so far remained relatively small.

Commodity trading giant Trafigura Group estimated on Thursday, before the strikes, that tanker movements through the area were down by 15% to 20%, echoing wider industry estimates.

Even so, some vessels were still going through, digital vessel-tracking showed earlier on Friday. One shipbroker reported that most oil tanker owners have elected to pause transits through the area though some were continuing.

