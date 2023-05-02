(Bloomberg) -- An oil tanker seized by Iran last week has been taken to Bandar Abbas port, where it’s being held along with its crew, according to the ship’s operator.

“The crew are okay and safe,” a spokesperson for Advantage Tankers, the Turkey-based operator of the Advantage Sweet, said to Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The ship was chartered by Chevron Corp. and heading to the US with a cargo of Kuwaiti crude when it was intercepted by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman. Bandar Abbas is on the northern end of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US has demanded the release of the Suezmax-class vessel, which is capable of hauling a million barrels of oil.

The seizure underscores continued tensions in a vital corridor for oil tankers. Ships loading from some of the world’s biggest oil-exporting nations such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait pass through the waterway.

Iran said the tanker collided with an Iranian vessel in the Persian Gulf, prompting the navy to seize it.

A representative of the insurance agent for the vessel, West of England, boarded the vessel on Sunday and confirmed the safety of the seafarers, said the spokesperson. Most of the crew are from India, while the captain is Russian, according to the spokesperson.

