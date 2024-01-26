Oil Tankers Holding Russia’s Flagship Oil Sit and Do Nothing in the Baltic

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil is idling on tankers in the Baltic Sea at a time when the nation’s vast petroleum export program is coming under increased sanctions pressure.

While there’s no direct evidence sanctions are holding up the shipments, US and UK authorities have since late last year ramped up measures against a slew of firms trading and shipping Russian oil.

Four tankers holding about 3 million barrels of Urals crude have now been idling for at least a week near the export terminal of Ust-Luga, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. A fifth has been there for six days.

Prior to moving to Ust-Luga at the end of December, the Naxos, which has been waiting longest, spent more than two weeks anchored fully-loaded off the export terminal at Primorsk.

None of the five ships is thought to be subject to sanctions themselves. The US also sanctioned trading firms that hire vessels.

Sokol Delays

The delivery delays come at a time when flows of another Russian crude, Sokol, have been severely disrupted. Tankers holding almost 12 million barrels of the grade that were destined for India are idling in the Pacific Ocean. Close to 3 million barrels more is on shuttle tankers waiting to offload their cargoes onto other ships.

It’s abnormal for the Urals shipments — all of which were actually loaded at Russia’s other big Baltic Sea port of Primorsk — not to have headed immediately to customers.

Any kind of sanctions-related disruption would be alarming for Moscow. However, it would also concern politicians in some western countries, who’ve sought to avoid material curbs to supply from Russia for fear of boosting global fuel prices and stoking inflation.

