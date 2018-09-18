(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped below $69 a barrel as heightened trade tensions between the world’s biggest economies stoked fears over economic growth and energy demand.

Futures in New York dropped as much as 0.6 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will impose a 10 percent tariff on about $200 billion in imports from China next week, and more than double the rate in 2019. That overshadowed lingering global supply risks as Iranian oil exports plunged to a 2 1/2-year low while analysts forecast U.S. crude inventories to have declined for a fifth week.

Oil has climbed more than 5 percent from the lows of August as looming U.S. sanctions on Iran start removing barrels, with buyers shunning imports from the Islamic republic before a November deadline. Still, the U.S.-China trade dispute is clouding the outlook for demand, and investors are closely watching whether OPEC and its allies will increase output when they meet to discuss strategy in Algeria on Sept. 23.

“Discussions around global demand in the wake of this morning’s tariffs and speculation of further OPEC supply increases should temper upside ambitions,” said Stephen Innes, Singapore-based head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp. At the meeting in Algiers, members will be “most likely to discuss the supply disruption from Iranian sanctions, which is leading to speculation that further production increases will be presented at the meeting.”

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery declined as much as 38 cents to $68.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange and traded at $68.79 at 7:40 a.m. in London. The contract fell 8 cents to $68.91 on Monday. Total volume traded was about 31 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for November settlement traded at $77.76 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 29 cents. The contract settled 4 cents lower at $78.05 on Monday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $9.25 premium to WTI for the same month.

Some other key oil-market figures, news and events:

If Beijing retaliates against U.S. farmers and industry -- as it has previously vowed -- the U.S. will immediately pursue further tariffs on about $267 billion of Chinese imports, Trump said in a statement Monday evening, repeating a threat he made earlier this month.

U.S. nationwide crude inventories likely fell 2.5 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts ahead of government data released on Wednesday. Stockpiles fell to their lowest level since February 2015 in the week through Sept. 7.

While production in the Permian Basin is still trending higher, output per rig has fallen every month since January, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Shanghai crude futures for December delivery were down 0.8 percent at 523.6 yuan a barrel, after gaining 0.4 percent on Monday.

