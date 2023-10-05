(Bloomberg) -- A financier and trader, who’s now one of the most active dealmakers in UK oil, fended off some criminal fraud charges over the attempted delivery of a consignment of crude from Iran after a Milan judge dismissed them on Thursday.

Francesco Mazzagatti faced allegations that his oil firm disguised hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude as Iraqi oil before it was shipped by Eni SpA’s trading unit in a potential breach of US sanctions.

Eni withdrew the allegation of severe fraud at a pre-trial hearing in Milan, the company said in a statement. Mazzagatti still faces further claims of commercial fraud from Italian prosecutors over oil trading, they said.

Eni said it had withdrawn allegations against another party “and as a consequence of that — as required by law also the allegations against Mazzagatti. The civil cases and the trial related to the allegation of commercial fraud against Mazzagatti are still effective.”

Milan prosecutors had said the executive is among five individuals and three companies that may stand trial over the 2019 “White Moon” incident named after the tanker carrying the cargo, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

“My lawyer was present in the court room, the judge ruled that there was no basis to proceed with a trial regarding the White Moon cargo for a crime of fraud now or in the future, and the prosecutor agreed,” Mazzagatti said in an email through a representative.

He and his lawyers have previously denied any criminal wrongdoing.

The case stems from complaints made by Eni to Milan prosecutors after the Italian oil giant was forced to return the shipment of about 700,000 barrels of oil after laboratory results confirmed that the crude wasn’t the Iraqi grade the company had expected. Eni shipped the cargo all the way to the Sicilian port of Milazzo, where it has a refinery, before having to transport it back to the Middle East, a round trip of about 10,700 miles.

The oil was sold to Eni by a series of firms including Napag Trading Ltd. Napag denied “it was aware or had any suspicion that the oil cargo loaded onto the tanker originated from Iran,” the lawyers said at the time.

Mazzagatti is now among the most acquisitive oil dealers after pivoting to the UK with a string of purchases of wells and fields in the North Sea, spending almost half a billion pounds on deals. He’s now pursuing an even bigger prize, for gas fields owned by Shell Plc.

The $1 Oil Field Sale That Landed an Italian Financier in Court

His new company, Viaro Energy Ltd., is accused by a joint-venture partner in the UK of orchestrating a move to pay itself an allegedly illegal dividend. Mazzagatti has denied the claim.

--With assistance from Katharine Gemmell.

