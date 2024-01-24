(Bloomberg) -- An oil trader sued the United Arab Emirates for $2.8 billion over allegations the state directed a smear campaign that pushed his company into bankruptcy.

The Washington complaint, based on more than 8,000 hacked documents, shines a spotlight on the shadowy world of private intelligence agencies for hire.

Oil trader Hazim Nada alleges that his company Lord Energy SA was targeted by a campaign of misinformation orchestrated by Swiss firm Alp Services SA, and ultimately directed by the UAE and its president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Alp hired journalists and academics to write articles falsely accusing Lord Energy of being a front company to fund terrorist organizations, which led its banks to stop working with it, according to Nada’s complaint filed on Wednesday in a Washington court. The company declared bankruptcy in April 2019.

The UAE foreign ministry and Alp did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

‘Dark PR’

Nada started Lord Energy in 2008 trading coal, grain, cement and steel, and in 2014 expanded into oil. His lawsuit claims that the business was seen as a threat by the UAE and its state oil company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as a result of Lord Energy’s success exporting Algerian oil to customers in Asia.

According to the documents that Nada says were shared with him by anonymous hackers after his company’s bankruptcy, Alp pitched its services to the UAE in 2017, saying it would use “tested advanced confidential techniques in ‘dark PR’” to “discredit and embarrass key targets.”

In a February 2018 action plan, it listed a set of actions including activating a “network of trusted journalists and editors,” creating negative Wikipedia pages and alerting compliance databases and banks, according to the complaint.

The attack on Lord Energy was allegedly part of a wider campaign by the UAE against fellow Gulf state Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood group, according to the filing. Nada’s father, Youssef, had once been a prominent figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, but his son — who was born in the US and is a US and Italian citizen — says he has never been associated with the group.

In the action plan, Alp promised to “seriously damage, if not destroy, the reputation and viability” of groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, according to Nada’s complaint. It says that Alp and related firm Diligence Sarl were hired by Ariaf Studies and Research LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based company that the complaint alleges was a front for the UAE.

Over the course of 2018, Alp did as it had promised, the complaint alleges, commissioning articles and blogs, editing Wikipedia entries, and sending pseudonymous tips to World-Check, a compliance database used by Lord Energy’s banks.

The story of the smear campaign against Nada and Lord Energy was the subject of a New Yorker article last year.

Nada is now seeking compensation under laws that prohibit the false disparagement of competitors. He is asking the court to award him three times his actual losses, foregone profits, and disgorgement of defendants’ profits, an amount equal to $2.77 billion.

The case is Nada et al v. United Arab Emirates et al, 1:24-cv-00206, US District Court, District of Columbia.

--With assistance from Anthony Di Paola, Sylvia Westall and Sabrina Willmer.

