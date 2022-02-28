(Bloomberg) -- At least some oil buyers appear to be overcoming an initial reticence about buying crude from Russia that emerged after the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Poland’s biggest oil refiner bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship Urals crude in a tender and several companies have resumed buying activity after an initial pause, according to people purchasing the nation’s oil. In the shipping market, trading giant Trafigura Group provisionally booked a tanker to load the same grade.

The activity indicates that -- having analyzed the sanctions response so far -- some companies have decided they can safely carry on handling Russian oil. The current measures imposed by the White House include a carve out that enables buyers to keep paying Moscow for “energy” -- a very broad category that covers petroleum.

Poland’s PKN Orlen bought one cargo of about 700,000 barrels of Urals crude for delivery to a port in Lithuania in mid-March in a tender, according to people familiar with the matter.

Not Normal

Trafigura hired a vessel able to transport 1 million barrels of oil from the Black Sea, according to lists of charters compiled by Bloomberg. Shipbrokers said the charter remained at the provisional stage and would be finalized later.

Orlen didn’t give an immediate comment on how sanctions could impact its trade with Russian partners. Trafigura and Glencore declined to comment.

Some trading houses are still checking contracts and regulations to make sure they’re compliant currently, and are awaiting further information about sanctions announced but not yet formalized, such as the EU’s over the weekend, to make sure they’ll be compliant in future.

Oil traders, shippers and insurers took an initially cautious response after Russia first invaded. Russian crude traded at the deepest discount ever to an international benchmark and -- with tankerowners wary -- oil shipping costs from the Baltic and Black Seas and beyond have soared.

That’s not to say the situation is anywhere near normal. Some traders and buyers remain cautious and several shipbrokers said that multiple tanker companies remain unwilling to compete for Russian oil cargoes. A large tender to sell Urals wasn’t completed for a second time.

Banks have also become unwilling to finance commodities from Russia, with ING Groep NV, Rabobank, Credit Suisse Groupe AG and Societe Generale SA all halting commodity trade finance deals over the past week.

Those owners who are willing to lift Russian supplies stand to make windfall profits if the cargoes proceed as planned. Rates from both seas soared since the invasion because of owners’ unwillingness to sail there.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.