(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded above $63 a barrel as traders assessed further signs the U.S. is recovering from the pandemic against progress in talks to revive an Iranian nuclear deal that may pave the way for increased global crude supply.

West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in early Asian trading, after rising 2.5% on Friday to pare the biggest weekly drop since April. The spread of coronavirus in the U.S. continues to slow, with the country ending its first week since June with no days of infections exceeding 30,000. Separately, death rates continue to ebb in France and Italy, boding well for energy consumption.

Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to try and resolve the sides’ remaining differences over the nuclear pact. As part of that process, Iran is likely to extend a U.N. nuclear inspections agreement, buying diplomats time to revive the landmark deal that would usher in a return of the Persian Gulf nation to world oil markets, if U.S. sanctions are lifted.

Crude has rallied this year as investors wager that the roll-out of vaccines will turn the tide against the pandemic in key economies. Still, that advance has lost some momentum since March as fresh waves of infection roiled Asian economies. At the same time, the Iranian nuclear talks raise the specter of additional barrels flowing onto global markets just as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies loosen collective output curbs.

A meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, which was to have taken place on May 25 to assess the state of global supply and demand, has been shifted to May 31, according to a person familiar with the matter. The alliance’s next planned ministerial meeting will still take place on June 1.

