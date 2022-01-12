We could see US$100 oil by the end of this year: Eric Nuttall

Oil climbed after two major agencies indicated that markets may be tighter than previously forecast and a government report showed U.S. crude inventories plummeted.

West Texas Intermediate traded above US$82 on Wednesday, reaching the highest since November. U.S. stockpiles fell 4.55 million barrels last week, according to government data. U.S. crude stocks are now at the lowest since October 2018.

The U.S. weekly report followed the International Energy Agency saying that the relatively small hit to demand from omicron means consumption has been stronger than many observers had expected. On Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed global oil inventories will decline slightly in the first quarter, compared with a previous forecast of expansion.

The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook also showed that global oil stockpiles declined by almost 3 million barrels a day in December, underscoring recent bullish price moves. Crude’s rally on Tuesday to the highest close since Nov. 11 came alongside gains in raw materials and equities after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure investors that the central bank can rein in inflation without damaging the U.S. economy.

“Demand dynamics are stronger than many of the market observers had thought,” IEA Executive Director Birol said on a call with reporters. “Mainly due to the milder omicron expectations.”

Prices

WTI for February delivery rose US$1.16 to US$82.38 a barrel at 10:50 a.m. in New York.

Brent for March settlement climbed 82 cents to US$84.54 a barrel

Oil has been buffeted by wider sentiment in financial markets so far this year. U.S. consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades, illustrating red-hot inflation that sets the stage for the start of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes as soon as March. The consumer price index climbed 7 per cent in 2021, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday, in line with forecasts.

