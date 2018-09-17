(Bloomberg) -- Oil traded near $69 a barrel on signs of increased drilling by American producers and investor optimism that Saudi Arabia and Russia will fill in potential supply losses from Iran.

Futures were little changed in New York, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday. Shale explorers added last week the most oil rigs in a month as a pipeline bottleneck in the busy U.S. Permian Basin is encouraging drilling in other areas. Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid al-Falih met in Moscow Saturday to confirm their willingness to stabilize prices and react to any changes in the market.

Crude has mostly stayed below $70 a barrel since mid-July as a trade dispute between the U.S. and China threaten global economic growth. Speculation has also been swirling over whether a potential supply gap can be filled as American sanctions curb Iran’s oil exports. Traders are looking for more clarity as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet in Algiers later this week to discuss their output.

“The U.S.-China trade tension restricts oil from rising further, while optimism over Saudi and Russia making up for Iran’s losses is keeping prices from falling lower,” Ahn Yea Ha, a commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone from Seoul. “It’s important for OPEC and its allies to make sure prices don’t drop excessively and the market’s expecting the upcoming meeting to be a reassurance.”

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery was at $68.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 6 cents, at 12:38 p.m. in Seoul. The contract climbed $1.24 to $68.99 last week. Total volume traded was about 52 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for November settlement traded at $77.98 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange, down 11 cents. The contract rose $1.26 to $78.09 last week. The global benchmark crude traded at a $9.28 premium to WTI for the same month.

Some other key oil-market figures, news and events:

Working oil rigs in the U.S. rose by 7 to 867 last week, the biggest increase since the week ended Aug. 10, according to data released Friday by oilfield-services provider Baker Hughes. Though the number of active rigs declined in the Permian, two were added in the Denver-Julesburg Niobrara play in Colorado and another was activated in the Bakken of North Dakota.

While money managers pile up on bets that Brent futures will rise as supplies from Iran shrink, even Hurricane Florence wasn’t enough to get investors excited in the U.S.

Companies, regulators and environmental groups are waiting for record floods to recede so they can make a comprehensive assessment of damage from Hurricane Florence.

Shanghai crude futures for December delivery was little changed at 526.3 yuan a barrel, after adding 1.7 percent last week.

