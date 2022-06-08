Oil maintained its gains after US government data showed crude inventories in the largest storage hub and gasoline stockpiles dropped, offering little relief to concerns about a global supply crunch.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose above US$120 a barrel, trading near a three-month high. Inventories at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 1.59 million barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday. Additionally, gasoline inventories also dropped while demand rose.

Earlier, the UAE’s energy minister said the prospects for a jump in Chinese demand means prices could keep rising at a conference in Jordan. The amount of oil that producers can add to the market “is not very encouraging,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei added, underscoring concerns about spare production capacity in the oil market.

The comments came after banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley underlined calls for higher prices in the coming months.

Prices

WTI for July delivery rose 50 cents to US$119.91 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. in New York.

Brent for August settlement gained 82 cents to US$121.39 a barrel.

The oil market has maintained its upward momentum this year as economies rebounded from the pandemic, though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a virus resurgence in China has led to extreme volatility. Beijing continues to roll back its COVID-19 curbs as infection rates ease. Last week, OPEC+ lifted output by more than it had previously planned, though the group has struggled to meet its targets in recent months.

“There is a shift in focus from higher production by OPEC+ towards the declining spare capacity,” said Hans Van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “I find it difficult to see arguments for lower prices in the near term.”