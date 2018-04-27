Oil traded near US$68 as investors weighed the impact of a possible U.S. pull-out from the Iran nuclear deal and the potential for a historic accord between the leaders of North and South Korea.

Futures in New York slipped 0.4 per cent, on course for a 0.7 per cent drop this week. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to finally end seven decades of hostilities this year. Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron predicted President Donald Trump will exit the Iran agreement, while U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday a decision on a withdrawal hasn’t been made.

Oil this month touched the highest level in more than three years as speculation swirled over the potential breakup of the nuclear accord that Iran signed with world powers in 2015. The deal had lifted sanctions on the Islamic Republic, enabling it to boost oil production by about 1 million barrels a day. Investors are also watching global inventories amid signs that production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could continue to deepen while American output soars.

“The oil price should not fall in any significant way until the question of renewed Iran sanctions has been resolved,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt.

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery traded at US$67.87 on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 32 cents, at 1:39 p.m. in London. Total volume traded was 22 per cent below the 100-day average.

U.S.-IRAN SITUATION

Brent crude for June delivery dropped 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to US$74.61 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices are up 0.7 per cent for the week. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$6.72 premium to June WTI, near the widest premium this year.

Futures for September delivery rose 0.6 per cent to 444.2 yuan per barrel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange in afternoon trading on Friday. The contract is on course for a 1.7 per cent gain this week.

There’s been no decision made on “any withdrawal” from the Iranian nuclear deal and discussions are still ongoing among U.S. government officials, Mattis said during a testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday. That comes after French President Macron said in Washington that he believes the U.S. President will get rid of the deal unilaterally for “domestic reasons.”

The nervousness around a potential breakdown in the deal is also spilling over into the physical oil market. Traders are unwilling to sign contracts for Iranian crude and refined products that would be valid after May 12, the deadline for Trump to decide whether to reimpose sanctions, according to recent interviews with six companies that buy and sell cargoes in the Middle East.

Also in focus is the first summit between the leaders of the two Koreas in 11 years. The North Korean leader made history by walking across the border and called for more talks with his counterpart from the South. Investors are trying to determine whether the symbolism-laden meeting can eventually lead to a deal with the U.S., finally resolving the escalating nuclear tension on the peninsula.

Other oil-market news:

While plunging output in Venezuela captures the oil world’s attention, problems are quietly festering in another OPEC nation. Angola, once Africa’s biggest crude producer, is suffering sharp declines at under-invested offshore fields.

Exxon Mobil Corp. posted its weakest first-quarter output since the 1999 merger that created the company in its modern form, underscoring the eroding quality of its worldwide portfolio. It’s U.S. rival Chevron Corp. surpassed every first-quarter profit estimate, raising the possibility of a resumption of share buybacks later this year.

Iraq awarded contracts for just over half of the energy deposits offered in an auction that failed to attract bids from most of the big oil companies that initially expressed interest.

As gasoline pump prices near an average of $3 a gallon across the U.S., Americans have shown little restraint in their fuel purchases. But demand destruction could emerge if oil hits $80 a barrel, Valero Energy Corp. said Thursday on its first-quarter earnings call.

Around 20,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Superior, Wisconsin, as firefighters extinguished a second blaze at Husky Energy Inc.’s 38,000-barrel-a-day refinery.

--With assistance from Tsuyoshi Inajima and Sharon Cho