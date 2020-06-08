Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia said it wouldn’t continue its additional, deeper output curbs after June and Libya said it would resume exports from its largest fields.

Futures in New York fell as much as 4%. Saudi Arabia -- which had curbed production by more than its agreed quota -- said Monday that those extra cuts will end this month as planned as they have served their purpose. Libya lifted a force majeure on exports of its Sharara and El-Feel crude grades. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. turned bearish in the short term on oil due to poor returns from refining.

“It’s not surprising we’re down because the outcome of the meeting was priced in the rally on Friday,” said BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian. “It wasn’t Saudi Arabia’s intention to extend cuts beyond June.”

OPEC+ has agreed to extend existing global output cuts by one month in a victory for Saudi Arabia and Russia, which were deadlocked in a brutal price war just two months ago. The alliance’s de-facto leaders showed their commitment to shoring up oil markets globally, and even cajoled Iraq, Nigeria and other laggards to fulfill their promises to reduce production.

Still, hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil could return to the market as Saudi Arabia, together with allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, unwind their additional cutbacks.

In Libya, Sharara, the country’s largest oil deposit, and El-Feel lie in the southwest of the country. Both fields started pumping again this week, having been shut down since January as the country’s civil war worsened.

“Crude oil has run out of steam with the market concluding that all the news and action from OPEC+ was already priced in,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank. Saudi Arabia’s comments on voluntary cuts “added to the turnaround” seen in the market, he said.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery fell $1.30 to $38.25 a barrel at 11:00 a.m. in New York

Brent for August slumped $1.09 to $41.21 a barrel

The OPEC+ cuts and rebounding demand have helped double oil prices since April. China’s crude imports surged to a record high last month, while consumption in other major economies such as India is improving.

Following the extension deal on Saturday, Saudi Arabia pressed on by increasing some crude prices by the most in at least two decades. The hikes erased almost all of the discounts the kingdom made during its brief price war with Russia, with the steepest increases hitting July exports to Asia.

But, a sustained rebound in prices may be hampered by deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, or returning supplies in the U.S. and Libya.

Libya’s biggest oil fields are gradually resuming production after a five-month shutdown due to civil war. Output will start at an initial 30,000 barrels a day at Sharara and it will take three months to return to full capacity, according to National Oil Corp. Supply from El-Feel also restarted on Sunday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Tropical Storm Cristobal has now crossed the coast. U.S. Gulf offshore drillers idled about a third of oil production, amounting to about 636,000 barrels of daily output, due to the storm.

